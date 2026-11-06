Dengue claims 3 more lives, 721 hospitalized in Dhaka

Three more people died from dengue in Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending Friday morning, raising the death toll this year to 455, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Another 1,535 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals during the same period, bringing total admissions this year to 145,906.

The DGHS released the figures in its dengue bulletin on Friday.

Among newly admitted patients between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Friday, Dhaka division recorded 721 cases, followed by Chattogram with 275, Khulna with 161, Barishal with 143, Rajshahi with 104, Mymensingh with 88 and Rangpur with 43.

Two of the three people who died during the period were receiving treatment in Dhaka division, while one was being treated in Khulna division.

A total of 5,773 dengue patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

DGHS monthly data showed that two people died from dengue in January and another two in February. No deaths were reported in March or April.

One dengue death was recorded in May, followed by 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September.

October recorded 174 dengue deaths, the highest monthly toll this year. November has recorded 36 deaths so far.