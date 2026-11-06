Cybersecurity at individual, institutional levels key govt priority: Mahdi Amin

Mahdi outlined the government plans while speaking as chief guest at the 'CyberFrames National Award' ceremony held at North South University in the capital on Thursday night.

The government is working to implement policies and legal frameworks that would protect every citizen, safeguard the privacy of personal information, and ensure everyone's dignity and online security, he said.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Education and Primary and Mass Education Mahdi Amin has said ensuring effective cybersecurity at both individual and institutional levels is one of the key priorities of the government.

Highlighting the importance of cybersecurity, the adviser said people are constantly falling victim to cyber fraud, financial irregularities, disinformation and misinformation.

He said false information is being used to create confusion and commit crimes such as character assassination. The digital platform is also being used to harass women and make them feel unsafe.

He said a strong national consensus could be reached through open consultations and dialogue, while upholding the core objectives of cybersecurity.

Mahdi Amin said the North South University, country's first private university, was established on the basis of policies formulated through the visionary thinking of the BNP government and then Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

Recalling the courageous contributions of the university's teachers and students during the 2024 July Mass Uprising, he said the government will take all necessary measures to further strengthen private universities.

North South University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury addressed the programme virtually.

Among others, North South University Board of Trustees member and Acting Chairman M. A. Kashem, member Benjir Ahmed and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Nasar U Ahmed attended the event.

