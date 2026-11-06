7 November: The day Bangladesh found its way forward

With the dream of building a new nation, the people of Bangladesh plunged into the War of Independence in 1971. But soon after the independence, the fledgling country came under the curse of the draconian, one-party BAKSAL system.Thousands of people faced death in the cruel clutches of famine. Alongside this the state-sponsored terrorist outfit Rakkhi Bahini unleashed violence and atrocities throughout the country. In a newly independent country, people were bewildered by misrule and famine while economic activities had virtually come to a standstill. The violent politics of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) exacerbated this situation. At this critical juncture in the country's politics, its very existence was under threat. Amid despair, fear and panic all around, 7 November came to the forefront through the sequence of events in 1975. The significance of 7 November in the political history of the country is immense. The importance of 7 November cannot be judged by the yardstick of any particular period. Its significance in the country's politics is long-term and far-reaching. Bangladesh has reached the position it occupies today because of the events of 7 November. 7 November brought people across the country together. On 7 November 1975, it was determined which path Bangladesh would take. It was on that day that Bangladesh found its way forward. The process that began with Khaled Mosharraf's coup on 3 November 1975 came to an end on 7 November. There were three main figures in the chain of events that began on 3 November: army officer and short-lived Chief of Army Staff Khaled Mosharraf, JSD leader Colonel Abu Taher, and the then Chief of Army Staff Ziaur Rahman.

But on 7 November, with the support of the soldiers and the people, Ziaur Rahman emerged as the principal figure. Khaled Mosharraf and Colonel Taher were pushed aside over allegations of conspiracy. From independence until 1975, the nation was divided along various lines under the fascist rule of the Awami League. Against this backdrop that Ziaur Rahman appeared on the political stage with a call for unity in nation-building. As the proclaimer of independence, Ziaur Rahman had already been immensely popular among the people. Khaled Mosharraf and Abu Taher could not hold their ground because of their lack of political acumen. At the time, they failed to keep pace with the aspirations of the people. People had confidence in Ziaur Rahman as the proclaimer of independence. In contrast, they had witnessed the destructive politics of the Awami League and JSD. On the one hand, the Awami League had curtailed the political rights of the people. On the other, JSD had started a politics of arson and destruction. An analysis of the events of that period shows that JSD did not have the capacity to stage a coup on its own. As a result, JSD, or Colonel Taher, sought to seize power by relying on Ziaur Rahman. But in the final phase of the sequence of events, the soldiers and the people brought Ziaur Rahman to the forefront. At one stage, everything came under Ziaur Rahman's control. Colonel Taher could not withstand Ziaur Rahman's public acceptance. Through 7 November, all of JSD's political prospects in the country came to an end.

Ziaur Rahman then began the task of uniting the nation. His first priority was to focus on economic stability. He moved away from BAKSAL's centralised economic system towards a state-controlled liberal market system. He made it easier for domestic and foreign investors to invest in the country. At the same time, state oversight remained in place. During Ziaur Rahman's tenure, private development organisations were given the opportunity to begin their activities afresh. Through these organisations, substantial development assistance funds entered the country. Investment of these funds in the country led to the creation of new employment opportunities in NGOs. The expansion of microcredit also took place during Ziaur Rahman's tenure. Alongside these various programmes, the country's socio-economic conditions improved. In addition to public investment and employment generation, Ziaur Rahman succeeded in attracting foreign investment, particularly the attention of development partner organisations. Alongside economic stability, Ziaur Rahman also opened up politics to everyone. During his tenure, the Awami League, which had been dissolved under BAKSAL, was given the opportunity to return to politics under its own name.