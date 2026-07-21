Monsoon Rain to Continue Across Bangladesh, Storm Warning Issued for 16 Regions

Monsoon activity is expected to keep rain falling across Bangladesh throughout the week, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said, with thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast in several areas and Dhaka’s night temperature likely to drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius. The Weather Department said 16 millimetres of rain fell in the capital Dhaka in the six hours from 12am to 6am on Tuesday. Earlier, the highest rainfall recorded between 6pm on Sunday and 6pm on Monday was 108 millimetres at Dimla in Nilphamari.

The department said the axis of the monsoon trough extends through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and the central part of Bangladesh to Assam. One of its extensions stretches to the northwestern Bay of Bengal. The monsoon is active over Bangladesh and in a moderate state over the northern Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, on Tuesday most places in Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and many places in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions, may experience temporary gusty winds with light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Parts of Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions may also receive moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall.