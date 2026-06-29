DreamWorks Announces Donkey Spin-Off Film in Shrek Universe

DreamWorks Animation has announced a spin-off film centred on Donkey, the talkative and witty character from the Shrek universe, with Eddie Murphy returning to voice the lead role. The film is scheduled for release on June 30, 2028.
The new film will focus on Donkey rather than Shrek, with the full story built around the character. The project will explore how an ordinary donkey became the familiar Donkey known to audiences.
Charlie Bean will direct the spin-off. Bean previously received praise for directing The Lego Ninjago Movie and the live-action Lady and the Tramp.
Shrek 5 is set to be released a year earlier, on June 30, 2027. The film will bring the Shrek story back to the big screen after nearly 17 years.
Shrek 5 is being directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. As in previous instalments, Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy have voiced the three main characters — Shrek, Fiona and Donkey.
Zendaya has joined the cast as the voice of Felicia, the daughter of Shrek and Fiona.
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