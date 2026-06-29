DreamWorks Announces Donkey Spin-Off Film in Shrek Universe

DreamWorks Animation has announced a spin-off film centred on Donkey, the talkative and witty character from the Shrek universe, with Eddie Murphy returning to voice the lead role. The film is scheduled for release on June 30, 2028.

The new film will focus on Donkey rather than Shrek, with the full story built around the character. The project will explore how an ordinary donkey became the familiar Donkey known to audiences.

Charlie Bean will direct the spin-off. Bean previously received praise for directing The Lego Ninjago Movie and the live-action Lady and the Tramp.