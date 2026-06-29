Michael Becomes Highest-Grossing Biopic Ever

Michael, the biopic based on the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, has become the highest-grossing biopic in film history, earning $977 million worldwide and surpassing Oppenheimer’s previous record of nearly $975 million.

Released in 2023, Oppenheimer had topped the list after grossing about $975 million globally. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, portrayed the life of American scientist Robert Oppenheimer, widely known as the father of the atomic bomb.

Nearly three years later, Michael has broken that record and moved close to the $1 billion mark. The film has now secured the distinction of becoming the highest-earning biopic in global cinema history.