Michael Becomes Highest-Grossing Biopic Ever

Michael, the biopic based on the life of pop icon Michael Jackson, has become the highest-grossing biopic in film history, earning $977 million worldwide and surpassing Oppenheimer’s previous record of nearly $975 million.
Released in 2023, Oppenheimer had topped the list after grossing about $975 million globally. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, portrayed the life of American scientist Robert Oppenheimer, widely known as the father of the atomic bomb.
Nearly three years later, Michael has broken that record and moved close to the $1 billion mark. The film has now secured the distinction of becoming the highest-earning biopic in global cinema history.
Before overtaking Oppenheimer, Michael had already surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody to become the most successful musical biopic of all time. The Freddie Mercury biopic, centred on the singer of British rock band Queen, was released in 2018 and earned $904 million worldwide.
Until the middle of this month, Bohemian Rhapsody had remained the highest-grossing musical biopic. Michael has now taken that record as well.
The big-budget film was produced by Lionsgate and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, plays the lead role and has drawn praise for his dancing, walk, vocal style and close physical transformation into the singer.
The biopic portrays not only Michael Jackson’s rise and success, but also the deep darkness and intense loneliness of his personal life. The film presents how he overcame obstacles and captivated audiences around the world for decades through the force of his talent.
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