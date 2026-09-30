6 more dengue deaths in 24 hours, 148 died in September

Six dengue deaths and 1,948 new hospital admissions recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The deaths have risen alongside measles cases, with the dengue death toll in September reaching 148.
The DGHS released the figures in its updated dengue bulletin on Wednesday, covering the 24 hours from 8am on Tuesday to 8am on Wednesday.
Two of the six people who died were receiving treatment in Khulna. The bulletin also reported one death each at hospitals in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Rangpur divisions.
The country’s dengue death toll this year has reached 245. Monthly deaths included two in January, two in February, one in May, 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September.
Among the 1,948 patients admitted to hospital during the latest 24-hour period, 189 were admitted to hospitals in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) area and 210 to hospitals in the DSCC area. A further 320 patients were admitted outside Dhaka city corporation areas.
Chattogram division recorded the highest number of new admissions outside Dhaka, with 343 patients. Hospitals admitted 248 patients in Khulna, 211 in Rajshahi, 212 in Barishal, 102 in Mymensingh, 99 in Rangpur and 14 in Sylhet.
Since January 1 this year, 79,620 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh, the DGHS said. Of them, 73,890 have recovered and been discharged.
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