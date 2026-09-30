6 more dengue deaths in 24 hours, 148 died in September

Six dengue deaths and 1,948 new hospital admissions recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The deaths have risen alongside measles cases, with the dengue death toll in September reaching 148.

The DGHS released the figures in its updated dengue bulletin on Wednesday, covering the 24 hours from 8am on Tuesday to 8am on Wednesday.

Two of the six people who died were receiving treatment in Khulna. The bulletin also reported one death each at hospitals in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Rangpur divisions.