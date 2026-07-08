Bangladesh, Vietnam vow stronger security cooperation to combat human trafficking

Bangladesh and Vietnam have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral security cooperation, with a strong focus on combating human trafficking, irregular migration and transnational crime, during a high-level bilateral meeting held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The meeting, held on July 7 in a cordial atmosphere, was led by Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, according to a Home Ministry press release.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in security, law enforcement, trade, investment and connectivity, while intensifying joint efforts to curb human trafficking and illegal migration.

Congratulating Vietnam on the successful completion of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the formation of its new leadership, Salahuddin Ahmed said the Bangladesh government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, is committed to elevating relations with Vietnam across bilateral, regional and multilateral platforms.