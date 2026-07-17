US-Bangla Airlines Enters 13th Year With 25 Aircrafts, Flights to 20 Destinations and Expansion Plans

US-Bangla Airlines, Bangladesh’s leading private carrier, has marked its 12th anniversary, entering its 13th year of operations with a major fleet expansion and ambitious plans to connect Dhaka to destinations in Europe and North America.
Since launching its maiden domestic flight on the Dhaka-Jashore route on 17 July 2014, the airline has grown from a single-turboprop operator into a major regional competitor.
Strategic Global Expansion
The carrier has outlined a phased expansion roadmap to establish direct routes to key global markets. By 2027, US-Bangla plans to introduce newer Boeing 737-8 and Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft to its fleet, enabling new routes to Middle Eastern and Asian hubs including Dammam, Medina, Bahrain, Kuwait, Colombo, Hong Kong, and Malaysian destinations Johur Bahru and Penang.
The long-term strategy targets European markets, with flights to London and Rome scheduled to launch by 2028. By 2030, the airline aims to establish direct long-haul flights to New York, Toronto, and Sydney.
Fleet Growth and Market Footprint
Starting operations with a single Dash 8-Q400 aircraft, US-Bangla’s fleet has expanded to 25 modern aircraft, including three wide-body Airbus A330-300s and nine Boeing 737-800s. The airline reports an average on-time performance rate of over 90% since its inception.
On domestic routes, the carrier links Dhaka with key cities including Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet, Saidpur, and Rajshahi. Internationally, it services 14 destinations, including Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, and Guangzhou.
US-Bangla holds the distinction of being the first Bangladeshi airline since independence to operate direct flights to Guangzhou, Chennai, and Male. The carrier has also introduced service benchmarks locally, such as delivering luggage within 15 minutes of landing on international flights.
Economic and Corporate Impact
With a workforce of approximately 4,000 employees at home and abroad, the airline has become a notable job creator and taxpayer in the aviation sector. Alongside passenger travel, it operates a growing cargo network and has been recognized as the country's “Best Domestic Airline” five times, most recently in 2025.
To support its operations, the airline manages 40 sales offices globally alongside integrated web and mobile booking platforms, and a frequent flyer programme named “Skystar”.
Mohammed Abdullah Al-Mamun, Managing Director of US-Bangla Airlines, emphasized the carrier’s commitment to modernization: “In an increasingly competitive global market, upgrading our fleet with modern aircraft is vital to maintaining high service standards and ensuring passenger comfort. The US-Bangla family is proud to contribute to the economic progress of Bangladesh.”
He added his appreciation for the support received over the past twelve years from regulatory bodies, civil aviation authorities, travel agents, and the media, noting that the airline is fully prepared to navigate future aviation challenges.
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