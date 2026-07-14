US-Bangla Proposes Tk 98,000 Airfare for Hajj Pilgrims

US-Bangla Airlines has proposed carrying Bangladesh’s 2027 Hajj pilgrims at a net fare of Tk 98,000 per person, subject to government approval, in a move that could significantly reduce pilgrimage costs compared with the Tk 154,830 airfare charged per passenger for the 2026 Hajj.
US-Bangla Airlines sent a letter on Tuesday to the secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs seeking support for operating Hajj flights in 2027.
Munshi Alauddin Al Azad, secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, confirmed receipt of the letter and said it had strengthened the government’s position in negotiations aimed at reducing Hajj airfares.
“This has become a plus point for us for bargaining over reducing Hajj airfare. We will discuss the matter,” he said.
According to ministry sources, US-Bangla said in its letter that it was willing to operate Hajj flights at a net fare of Tk 98,000 per passenger while complying with all conditions for Hajj flights, so that devout Muslims from Bangladesh could perform Hajj next season at lower cost.
A substantial part of the Hajj package is spent on airfare. The most recent airfare for 2026 Hajj pilgrims was Tk 154,830 per person.
At present, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned carrier Saudia, and private airline Flynas transport Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh every year during the Hajj season.
Farid Ahmed Majumder, secretary general of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), said the association had consistently pushed for lower Hajj airfares.
“We always speak about reducing Hajj airfare. We will discuss the proposal that US-Bangla Airlines has submitted to the Ministry of Religious Affairs at the meeting,” he said.
A meeting involving officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, and other Hajj-related offices was scheduled to be held at the Secretariat on Tuesday to finalise the 2027 Hajj package.
Religious Affairs Adviser Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad is then scheduled to announce the 2027 Hajj package at 4pm on Tuesday.
Munshi Alauddin Al Azad said the US-Bangla proposal would be discussed at the meeting attended by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism and other stakeholders.
The religious affairs secretary said US-Bangla had stated that, if allowed, it would obtain approval from the Saudi Arabian Civil Aviation Authority.
“We also want people to be able to go on Hajj by spending less money. It has become a plus point for us for bargaining. Our efforts to implement the current government’s commitment to reducing Hajj costs are continuing. Competition over Hajj airfare is good,” he said.
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