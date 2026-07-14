Brent crude price jumps 5% after fresh US strikes on Iran

Oil prices surged on Tuesday after the United States launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran and President Donald Trump vowed to reimpose a naval blockade.
International benchmark Brent North Sea crude climbed 5.1 percent to $87.51 a barrel, while the main US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, advanced 3.9 percent to $81.21 a barrel.
US-Bangla Airlines has proposed carrying Bangladesh’s 2027 Hajj pilgrims at a net fare of Tk 98,000 per person, subject to government approval, in a move that could significantly reduce pilgrimage costs compared with the Tk 154,830 airfare charged per passenger for the 2026 Hajj. US-Bangla Airlines6 hours ago
US-Bangla Airlines, Bangladesh’s largest private carrier, plans to invest about Tk 14,000 crore ($1.1 billion) to add 21 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft to its fleet by 2027, according to a letter sent by the airline to Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud1 days ago
Bangladesh received US$1.154 billion in workers' remittances during the first 11 days of July, marking an 11.6 percent increase compared with the $1.034 billion received during the same period a year earlier. According to the latest data issued by Bangladesh Bank (BB) today, expatriate Bangladeshis2 days ago
Bangladesh's economy continues to demonstrate resilience despite global and domestic challenges, with strong remittance inflows and steady growth in the services sector providing key support, according to the latest Asian Development Outlook (ADO) July 2026 released by the Asian Development Bank (AD5 days ago