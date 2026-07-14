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Brent crude price jumps 5% after fresh US strikes on Iran

AFP
Brent crude price jumps 5% after fresh US strikes on Iran
Photo: Collected

Oil prices surged on Tuesday after the United States launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran and President Donald Trump vowed to reimpose a naval blockade.

International benchmark Brent North Sea crude climbed 5.1 percent to $87.51 a barrel, while the main US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, advanced 3.9 percent to $81.21 a barrel.

Topics:

Strait of HormuzIranUnited StatesWaroilpriceiran war
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