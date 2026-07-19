Our commitment—uncompromising safety, international standard service: Abdullah Al Mamun

US-Bangla Airlines has completed 12 years of operations and entered its 13th year, with Managing Director Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun on Sunday reaffirming the carrier’s commitment to uncompromising safety, international-standard service and technology-driven growth. In a media statement issued to mark the occasion, Al Mamun extended greetings and congratulations to customers, well-wishers and stakeholders. He said the milestone reflected not only an anniversary but also the airline’s emergence and steady progress as a sustainable, responsible and internationally standard aviation brand in Bangladesh’s private air transport sector. “On this day of achievement, I sincerely thank our valued passengers, shareholders, business partners, the Government of Bangladesh, the Civil Aviation Authority, local and foreign partner organisations, and friends in the media. Your trust and cooperation are our greatest strength,” Al Mamun said. He added, “Our commitment is to transform US-Bangla into one of Bangladesh’s strongest brands in the global skies of the future by ensuring international-standard service, remaining uncompromising on safety, and operating as a modern, technology-driven airline.”

US-Bangla Airlines began operations in 2014 with domestic flights on the Jessore route, Al Mamun said. He said the airline had grown from a limited operation into one of the country’s largest private carriers, driven by passenger trust, government policy support, cooperation from regulators, backing from business partners, and the efforts of more than 4,000 employees. The airline now has a fleet of 25 modern aircraft, he said, including 3 Airbus A330-300s, 9 Boeing 737-800s and ATR 72-600 aircraft. With this fleet, US-Bangla operates regular flights to 6 domestic destinations and 14 international destinations across 10 countries, running about 100 flights a day at home and abroad. Al Mamun said the airline believed its real strength lay not only in fleet size but also in safety, service quality, operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction. He said US-Bangla became the first private airline in Bangladesh to secure international recognition from IATA and IOSA, calling the recognition a reflection of its operational capability, safety culture and commitment to maintaining international standards.

Referring to the airline’s service model, Al Mamun said US-Bangla was the first domestic airline in post-independence Bangladesh to operate direct flights to destinations in China, to Chennai in India, and to Male, the capital of the Maldives. He said the airline was continuously setting new service benchmarks, citing its commitment to deliver baggage within 15 minutes on international flights. “You will not wait for your baggage; rather, your baggage will wait for you,” he said. Al Mamun also said US-Bangla was the second-highest revenue-contributing airline to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, making what he described as an important contribution to the national economy. Looking ahead, he said US-Bangla plans to add 21 brand-new Boeing aircraft to its fleet by 2027, including 15 Boeing 737-8s and 6 Boeing 737-800 NGs. He described the move as one of the largest fleet expansion programmes in Bangladesh’s private aviation sector, saying the new-generation aircraft would be fuel-efficient, environmentally friendly, technology-driven and capable of improving passenger service. He said the airline was also planning to expand its international network with regular flights to Kuwait, Bahrain, Madinah, Dammam, Kathmandu, Colombo, Hong Kong, Johor Bahru and Penang in Malaysia. The aim, he said, was to connect Bangladesh more effectively with global trade, tourism and transport networks.