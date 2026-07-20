Spain win World Cup after Messi's Argentina fall flat

Spain won their second World Cup on Sunday, collecting the trophy from US President Donald Trump after Ferran Torres' extra-time strike broke the stubborn resistance of Lionel Messi's Argentina.

More than 80,000 people crammed into the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to witness a tense, tight final punctuated by cynical Argentine fouls that ended 1-0. The defending champions struggled to compete with dominant Spain and were left with a mountain to climb when Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the 93rd minute for a second yellow card after a reckless challenge on defender Pau Cubarsi.

Argentina barely had an attempt on goal in the entire match but held on grimly, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez making a series of saves. The 2010 winners, who had peppered their opponents' goal, finally broke the deadlock early in the second half of extra-time. The goal came from a brilliant knock-back by Nico Williams for fellow substitute Torres, who smashed the ball high into the net in the 106th minute. At the end, the Spain players cavorted on the pitch while Messi was in tears as he trudged up to collect his runners-up medal.

The ceremony was presided over by Trump, who was loudly booed as he walked onto the pitch at the end of the game with Gianni Infantino, the chief of world football's governing body FIFA. Trump had to be asked by Infantino to move to the side as he lingered on stage while the Spanish team held the trophy aloft. The 80-year-old even did a quick version of his trademark "Trump dance". An emotional Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said his players were a "source of pride" for the nation. Spain captain Rodri, who won the player of the tournament award, said it was hard to put his feelings into words, 14 months after he returned from a serious knee injury.

"I think now we're like in a cloud," he said. "It's been a very tough time. I just want the new generations to see my example as an opportunity -- when you go down you can rise again." Messi exit? Messi, 39, may have played his last World Cup game and he can take enormous credit for dragging his ageing team to the final after they were pushed to the limit in knockout games against Egypt and England. But on Sunday, he was largely shut out of the game as Spain imposed their smooth passing game and refused to shirk physical challenges. The South Americans had been aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win consecutive World Cups. But Spain were faster, slicker and younger. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni admitted Spain had deserved to win. "They were the better side -- that's the truth -- but I'll cherish the memory of (this team), of what they achieved, and of the value of making it this far," said Scaloni, who later broke down in tears at his post-game press conference. "We have to place immense value on this because it takes so much effort," he added.

Half-time show Musical headliners Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS and Coldplay were joined by Brazilian soccer icons Ronaldinho and Ronaldo and "Ted Lasso" actors in the first-ever World Cup final half-time show. The star-packed, Super Bowl-style extravaganza also featured a tribute to late football icon Pele, and a rendition of "Seven Nation Army" led by Gustavo Dudamel and featuring musicians from the US, Venezuela and Iran. On Saturday, England beat France 6-4 in a high-scoring thriller to seal third place -- their best finish since they won the tournament in 1966. Kylian Mbappe became the competition's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals. The France forward also won the Golden Boot with 10 goals, two ahead of Messi, finishing as top scorer for the second World Cup in a row.