Govt seeks 3 years extension to LDC graduation preparatory period

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir has urged stronger international support to ensure Bangladesh's smooth, sustainable and stable graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) category and seeking a three-year extension to the country's graduation preparatory period.

During separate bilateral meetings with the President and Vice-President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), at the UN Headquarters, the commerce minister explained to ECOSOC President and Permanent Representative of Nepal Ambassador Lok Bahadur Thapa and ECOSOC Vice-President and Permanent Representative of Algeria Ambassador Amar Bendjama the rationale behind Bangladesh's request for extending the preparatory period by three years.

Muktadir said Bangladesh could not fully utilise the originally scheduled preparatory period due to the country's ongoing economic and political transition, global economic uncertainties, the energy crisis, disruptions in supply chains, the multidimensional impacts of climate change and other external challenges, said a ministry press release. The minister reaffirmed Bangladesh's firm commitment to graduating from the LDC category, saying the request for an extension was not intended to delay graduation but to make the transition smoother, more sustainable and more resilient.