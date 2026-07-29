US-Bangla Group aims to build a complete aviation ecosystem

US-Bangla Airlines has announced a major investment in Bangladesh’s private aviation sector, unveiling plans to add 21 new Boeing aircraft to its fleet at a cost of nearly $1.5 billion by 2027. The airline also outlined a broader plan to transform US-Bangla into a full global aviation group by expanding its share on international routes. The announcement was made on Wednesday, 29 July, at an event held at Sheraton Dhaka in the capital. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat attended as chief guest.

Under the plan, the airline will induct 15 Boeing 737-8 aircraft and six Boeing 737-800 aircraft in phases by 2027. Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director of US-Bangla Group and US-Bangla Airlines, said about 70 percent of passengers on Bangladesh’s international air routes are currently carried by foreign airlines. He said the addition of new aircraft would significantly strengthen the capacity of domestic airlines on international routes and help retain a large portion of foreign currency within the country. Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun said US-Bangla’s goal is not only to operate a successful airline, but also to build a complete aviation ecosystem including cargo, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), flight catering and aviation training facilities.



The airline plans to increase flight frequencies on existing routes in South Asia, Southeast Asia, East Asia and the Middle East after the new aircraft are added, while also launching services to several new international destinations. Proposed new destinations include Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Colombo, Kathmandu, Johor Bahru, Penang, Kunming, Shenzhen, Beijing, South Korea, Japan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Madinah, Dammam and Salalah. Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun also said the airline plans to develop Chattogram and Sylhet as international regional hubs and operate direct international flights from those cities to destinations in the Middle East and South Asia. Speaking at the event, M Rashiduzzaman Millat said US-Bangla had started as a domestic airline and has now become one of the country’s leading international carriers. M Rashiduzzaman Millat said the opening of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport would create capacity to serve around 24 million passengers annually. Against that backdrop, he described US-Bangla’s decision to add 21 new Boeing aircraft as a significant step for the country’s aviation industry. M Rashiduzzaman Millat said Biman Bangladesh Airlines is also adding 14 new Boeing aircraft to its fleet in phases, which would further strengthen the country’s air transport capacity. 13