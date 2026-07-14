Fakhrul calls for united efforts to tackle flood situation

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today called on all relevant ministries, divisions and agencies to work in a coordinated manner to tackle the flood situation caused by recent heavy rainfall and hill runoff in different parts of the country, ensure emergency response, and strengthen coordination in related activities.

He made the call while addressing an inter-ministerial meeting held at the Cabinet Division conference room at secretariat here.

In his opening remarks, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said there is no alternative to coordinated efforts to alleviate public suffering under the current circumstances. Every ministry and agency must discharge its responsibilities properly and ensure that services and assistance must reach the affected people without delay, he added.

He said all government institutions must work in coordination to address the flood situation. The agencies concerned must give the highest priority to carrying out their responsibilities in rescue operations, relief distribution, healthcare services, the supply of safe drinking water, and the restoration of damaged infrastructure, he said.

At the meeting, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the government is working with full commitment to deal with the disaster under the directives of the Prime Minister.