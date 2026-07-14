PM urges youths to become entrepreneurs braving challenges

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today urged youths to become entrepreneurs braving challenges, saying the government is by their side. "You will have to go through many challenges. However, the government is here to support you and guide you. We will do our utmost to stand by you," he said at a special event titled "Youth, Startups and Promising Bangladesh" at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of the University of Dhaka this morning. The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, in collaboration with the University of Dhaka, organized the event. Addressing the young entrepreneurs, the prime minister said many of them had already made significant progress. He praised them for contributing to society and the country's overall development, adding that their efforts are needed for the benefit of millions of people across the country. More than 230 student entrepreneurs from eight universities, along with many successful entrepreneurs, attended the event.

Sharing a glimpse of his life, the premier said, "At one stage, I ventured into business to earn a decent living. But shortly after starting, I became actively involved in politics. Realizing that it was not possible to pursue both at the same time, I chose to devote myself entirely to politics." Recalling the persecution he faced in the past, he said, "To move forward, I had to endure inhumane persecution. I had to go through many tests of patience. But today, Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah, I have reached this position." Addressing young entrepreneurs, the Prime Minister said, "Your journey will also be very challenging. You will have to overcome many challenges. But we will stand by your side. I do not know how much we will be able to do, but we will make our utmost effort to support you, Insha'Allah." Referring to a recent innovation event held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center, he said, "It reminded me of the science fairs we enjoyed in our childhood. Students from schools across the country showcased a wide range of innovative projects they had developed. I also recently attended another event where 22 lakh primary school students from across the country took part in various sports competitions." He added, "Politics often leaves me discouraged. But after attending those two events and seeing those children, my disappointment disappeared and I felt much more confident. Today, after listening to your presentations and seeing your work, my confidence has grown even stronger." Tarique Rahman said, "As a politician, I have goals and objectives. My party has plans. We are entrusted with running the country, so we think constantly about its future and about every sector. We have worked day and night to bring positive change." "After seeing you today and the children at those two events, I feel confident that we will be able to hand over responsibility to a capable new generation. You will be able to continue advancing the country from where we leave off. With that hope and firm belief in you, I conclude my remarks," he added. Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam and Prime Minister's Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Rehan Asif Asad also addressed the event. Acting ICT Division Secretary Md. Mamunur Rashid Bhuiyan, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. A.B.M. Obaidul Islam, and Prof Dr. Md. Morshed Hasan Khan of the university's Marketing Department, who is also a member of the event management committee, also spoke.