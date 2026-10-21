PM urges party leaders to prioritise public welfare, build 'New Bangladesh'

He also called for recognizing the sacrifices of party leaders and activists who continued their political activities despite various forms of adversity over the past 17 years.

The Prime Minister outlined the responsibilities of party leaders and activists in meeting public expectations, maintaining discipline, strengthening organisational unity and preparing for the upcoming local government elections.

He made the urge while addressing an organisational meeting of BNP's Chattogram metropolitan, north and south district units, along with its affiliated and associate organisations, at Radisson Blu in Chattogram last night.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged BNP leaders and activists to play a responsible role in building a 'New Bangladesh' by fulfilling public aspirations, maintaining law and order and implementing the party's electoral pledges.

Tarique Rahman joined the meeting around 9:30pm after visiting the Durga Puja mandap at JM Sen Hall in the city, where he exchanged greetings with members of the Hindu community.

The meeting was chaired by Chattogram Metropolitan BNP Convener and Chattogram-8 lawmaker Ershad Ullah and conducted by its Member Secretary Nazimur Rahman.

BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, State Minister for Land Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin and lawmakers from Chattogram attended the meeting.

More than 500 party leaders and activists were present.

The Prime Minister said BNP had championed democracy and people's rights while in opposition, and fulfilling public expectations had now become its foremost responsibility as the party was in power.

"The promises we made to the people before the election must be implemented sincerely. Making promises alone is not enough; we must turn them into reality. We must give priority to education, health, law and order and public welfare activities," he said.

Tarique Rahman said they needed to understand people's aspirations, expectations and the problems affecting their daily lives.

"They must listen to the people and take initiatives to resolve their problems. The behaviour of party leaders and activists must be such that ordinary people receive cooperation and services from them," he said.

He cautioned against activities that could provoke public resentment or tarnish the party's image, urging leaders and activists to place public welfare above personal interests.

"Earning people's trust and affection is essential for the success of our political activities," he said.

The Prime Minister urged them to stand against injustice and help prevent crime, putting emphasis the role of party leaders and activists in improving law and order in their respective areas.

"However, under no circumstances should anyone take the law into their own hands. They must work in coordination with the administration, law enforcement agencies and relevant institutions," he said.

He said that helping ensure public safety and resolving local problems were among their key responsibilities.

Tarique Rahman said BNP leaders and activists had continued their political activities despite numerous obstacles and pressures over the past 17 years.

Their sacrifices and contributions must be recognised, he said, urging them to draw lessons from past experiences and carry out their responsibilities more effectively in the days ahead.

Referring to discussions and concerns surrounding the upcoming local government elections and the prevailing political situation, the Prime Minister urged party leaders and activists to remain vigilant and respond responsibly to any conspiracy or misinformation.