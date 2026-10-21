Sharadiya Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols

Married Hindu women, dressed in traditional white sarees with red borders are participating in Sindur Khela, one of the most iconic rituals of Bijoya Dashami.

Temples across the country including Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramna Kali Mandir, Siddheshwari Kalimandir and Ramakrishna Mission and Math witnessed massive gatherings of worshippers.

Devotees exchanged warm Bijoya greetings, marking the departure of Goddess Durga from her earthly abode.

The grand celebration of Durga Puja ended with the observance of Sindur Khela during the day followed by the immersion (Bisarjan) of idols in nearby rivers, ponds or other water bodies this evening.

Bijoya Dashami, the final day of the six-day Sharadiya Durga Puja 2026, was celebrated today across the country amid due religious fervor, vibrant traditions, and communal harmony.

Sindur Khela, meaning "vermillion play," is a centuries-old Hindu tradition observed primarily in Bangladesh and Eastern India.

During this ritual, married women first offer vermillion and sweets to the Goddess Durga after the conclusion of the final Dashami Puja.

They then smear each other's foreheads and faces with sindur, exchange sweets and pray for marital bliss and prosperity.

Though traditionally a women-centric ritual, in recent years, male devotees have also taken part in the celebration, playfully applying colors to one another in the spirit of unity and festivity.

In the morning, Dashami Puja was performed at temples and temporary mandaps, followed by Darpan Bisarjan, a symbolic ritual where the reflection of the Goddess is offered back to the water before the formal immersion of the idol.

Following the rituals, colorful processions are making their way through city streets toward nearby water bodies for the Bisarjan of the idols.

Once carried on bamboo structures, the idols are now transported on decorated trucks or pickup vans and taken by boat to the middle of rivers for immersion.

Devotees chanted traditional slogans such as "Aschhe bochhor abar hobe" (Durga Puja will return next year), with bittersweet emotion.

In Dhaka, key mandaps at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramakrishna Mission and Math, Kalabagan, Banani, Shakhari Bazar, and Ramna Kali Mandir have drawn thousands of devotees since the morning.

The immersion ceremonies in the capital attracted large crowds, with law enforcement agencies ensuring security and smooth traffic management.