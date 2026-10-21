Russia is ready to resume talks with US and Ukraine end war

Russia is open to resuming trilateral talks with Washington and Kyiv towards ending the Ukraine war, the Kremlin said after Vladimir Putin met US special envoy Steve Witkoff Wednesday, but decried little "substance" in new Ukrainian and European approaches. Moscow also said a summit between Putin, US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping was being prepared in China's Shenzhen for next month, calling it "the first such meeting in history." Putin held over three hours of talks with Witkoff in his home city of Saint Petersburg, a day after what the US official called a "productive" meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in Norway. Witkoff said on social media afterward that the talks were "constructive" but that "there is still important work left to do" and discussions would continue between the US, Ukraine and Russia at the technical level. As Witkoff touched down in Russia, Moscow freed a US citizen -- Stephen Hubbard -- and said it would soon begin diesel shipments to America. Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner also took part in the talks with Putin remotely. Over a year of US-led talks to end the Ukraine war -- launched by Moscow in 2022 -- have not yet led to a breakthrough, with tens of thousands killed. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, including AFP, that Witkoff briefed Putin on "some new aspects in the approaches of the Europeans and Kyiv" from the Oslo meeting, adding though that "there wasn't really much substance in them". Putin has consistently rejected face-to-face talks with Zelensky and insisted Moscow intends to seize the rest of east Ukraine.

'Ideas' towards a peace deal Ushakov said a "first ever" China-US-Russia meeting was "being prepared" in China, without saying what the leaders would discuss. Kyiv and its European allies have voiced fears that the White House could strike a deal over their heads. "I always said that we are open to negotiate in any format, any topics. But don't speak about us without us, please," Zelensky told US media Fox News on Wednesday. Witkoff held his ninth meeting with Putin as Russia continued to pound Ukrainian cities ahead of winter and amid a bitter feud between Trump and Zelensky. "We've brought some papers. It's really some ideas, some sort of peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, and you'll read that at your leisure," Witkoff told Putin in Saint Petersburg's Konstantinovsky Palace ahead of the talks. The US envoy said he wanted trilateral talks to resume, something the Kremlin later said it agreed to. Ushakov said the talks would re-open in mid-November and that the Kremlin wanted them to focus on post-war security. As Witkoff arrived in Saint Petersburg, Kyiv said Russian strikes killed at least four people -- including two in the capital and an elderly couple in the eastern Kharkiv region. Russian occupation authorities in the Lugansk region, meanwhile, said a Ukrainian drone strike on a phone company had killed two people.