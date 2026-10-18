Cabinet approves relocation of Secretariat to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar

The Cabinet today approved a proposal to relocate the Bangladesh Secretariat to the former trade fair ground in the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, with government offices expected to start operation from the new complex in 2029. The new Secretariat will be constructed on around 31.58 acres of land in Agargaon in accordance with the master plan designed by renowned architect Louis I. Kahn, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani told a press briefing at the Secretariat this afternoon. The approval came at the 25th Cabinet meeting of the government, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Briefing reporters at the conference room of the Press Information Department after the meeting, Nasimul Gani said the entire project would be implemented with the government's own funds. According to the conceptual architectural design prepared by the Department of Architecture, the proposed complex will comprise fourteen 12-storey buildings with three basement levels, providing a total floor space of around 33.16 lakh square feet. The complex will have parking facilities for 3,800 vehicles, including 200 above-ground parking spaces. Other facilities will include a mosque, two multipurpose halls with a capacity of 350 people each, a cafeteria and a post office. Around 30 percent of the project area has been earmarked for greenery and water bodies, the cabinet secretary said. The existing Secretariat occupies around 17 acres of land. The Cabinet also approved renaming the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (Mohila O Shishu Bishoyok Montronaloy) as Nari O Shishu Bishoyok Montronaloy. Besides, the Cabinet also gave in principle and final approval to the draft Special Solar Power Installation Ordinance, 2026.