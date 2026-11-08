PM urges young BCS officers to serve people with honesty, efficiency and humanity

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today urged young BCS officers to serve people with honesty, efficiency and humanity, stressing that no citizen should face harassment in public services, and asking them to stay politically neutral and not compromise integrity for postings or promotions. “As public servants, people expect not just orders and directives from you, but also humanity. You must ensure that no citizen faces harassment while receiving public services,” he said. The Prime Minister made the remarks while addressing as chief guest the closing and certificate distribution ceremony of the 81st Foundation Training Course at the auditorium of the Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) here this evening. Stressing the importance of a sound administration, he said efficiency, integrity and humanitarian values in public administration are essential for a government's overall success. “Such qualities enrich not only an individual officer but also the state and the government,” he added. Congratulating the young officers, the Prime Minister said they have learned through training how to apply their academic knowledge in practical life. "Now, each of you must reflect that knowledge by properly discharging the responsibilities assigned to you in public administration," he said.

He noted that the officers' workplaces and nature of work may differ across the various cadres of the Bangladesh Civil Service, but their primary identity is that of public administration officials. “Your main responsibility is to serve the people,” the premier told the BCS officers. Tarique Rahman said officers themselves know best what they should and should not do as public servants. "But the willingness to implement what you know in the workplace is the most important thing," he added. Urging the officers to dedicate themselves to citizen services without bias, the Prime Minister said everyone needs others' help at some point in life. “You must treat citizens seeking services the same way you expect to be treated by others,” he said. Giving an example, he said if a citizen's application contains an error, officers should not simply turn the person away by pointing out the mistake. Instead, they should specifically show what the error is and advise where it can be corrected. "This is an expression of humanity and sincerity," he said. PM-BCS-22

The Prime Minister said administration officials must perform their duties within the framework of rules and laws. "But whether citizens are treated humanely while duties are being performed is also a very important issue for a modern state and administration," he said. Calling on the officers not to compromise professional competence and integrity for preferred postings or promotions, he said being mentally prepared to serve in any position anywhere in the country is the hallmark of true professionalism. “Just as a government is not permanent, no position in public administration is permanent for anyone,” he said.