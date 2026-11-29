Former State Minister Swapan Bhattacharya detained in Dhaka
Former state minister and former Jessore-5 MP Swapan Bhattacharya was detained by the Gulshan Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) in Dhaka’s Gulshan area at around 9:30pm on Sunday.
DB chief and Additional Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam confirmed the detention to Ajker Patrika.
According to preliminary information from the Detective Branch, police have found allegations linking Bhattacharya to the financing of ongoing sabotage activities. He was detained on the basis of those allegations.
The DB is also examining whether Bhattacharya faces any other cases.
Bhattacharya is from Parala village in Manirampur upazila of Jessore.