Tarique Rahman urges BNP leaders and activists to avoid provocation

Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has instructed party leaders and activists to remain vigilant, avoid any provocation and cooperate with law enforcement agencies amid violence, arson and other untoward incidents reported across Bangladesh. Rahman said everyone must keep their “eyes and ears open” to ensure that no third party can exploit the situation. Party sources said Rahman held a meeting with regional leaders at the party chairman’s office in Gulshan on Saturday to discuss recent violence and the political situation in different parts of the country. He spoke with leaders responsible for the Khulna, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur and Faridpur regions.

The BNP chairman instructed leaders to put aside internal differences and remain united. He said political issues should be addressed politically, while responsibility for taking action against miscreants lies with law enforcement agencies. Rahman advised party leaders and activists to assist law enforcement agencies as much as possible. A leader who attended the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Rahman also stressed the importance of keeping allied parties alongside the BNP in dealing with the political situation. The BNP chairman directed party members to act responsibly and remain alert under all circumstances, the leader said. Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister also met representatives of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal. During that meeting, he instructed student wing leaders to carry out their responsibilities cautiously in the prevailing situation and warned them against becoming involved in any provocation or incitement. Separately, leaders of Dhaka North Jubo Dal met the Prime Minister at the Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday. Tarique Rahman spoke with them during a break in the parliamentary session.