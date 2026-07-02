West Bengal Assembly Election: A Political Analysis

If the defeat of the ruling Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly election is explained solely through electoral arithmetic, vote swings, or administrative tactics—such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls and the role of the Election Commission—it would obscure the underlying political reality. A deeper analysis reveals that the outcome is fundamentally the result of a class realignment, in which contradictions within the ruling class have assumed a new form, while the far-right Hindutva force, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has successfully capitalized on the discontent of the oppressed classes. Marxism teaches us that the state is never neutral; it is always an instrument for maintaining the dominance of the ruling class. Viewed from this perspective, the Trinamool Congress's defeat in this election was not an unexpected event but rather the natural consequence of its class character. For a long time, the Trinamool Congress projected itself as a party of the poor. In reality, however, it functioned as a kind of intermediary force that sustained its rule within the capitalist system through a number of welfare programs. While this model proved effective in its early years, its limitations gradually became apparent. Public resentment accumulated over issues such as land rights in rural areas, employment in urban centers, and corruption in the education sector. In the absence of a genuine left-wing alternative, that anger gravitated toward the far-right, fascistic forces. The central question, then, is why this discontent did not find its way to the Left. The answer is that the Left itself drifted away from the politics of class struggle and became accustomed to the comfort of parliamentary politics.

Class struggle is not merely a theoretical concept; it is a strategy for real political struggle. Yet contemporary left-wing politics has become disconnected from that struggle, detached from the labor movement, and detached from the peasant movement. Into this vacuum, religious polarization has easily entered. The BJP took advantage of this opportunity. It did not create anything fundamentally new; it simply succeeded in channeling existing social discontent to its own advantage. In other words, it replaced class struggle with a "conflict of religious identities." Along with other right-wing parties, the Trinamool Congress sought to address the issue through a form of soft Hindutva. The parliamentary Left turned a blind eye to the matter and failed to develop a political alternative capable of confronting Hindutva forces. The public resentment directed at the Trinamool Congress was genuine. Political intimidation, administrative extortion, and corruption had generated widespread anger. However, the Left failed to organize that anger and provide it with a revolutionary direction. Instead, the parliamentary Left often presented its opposition to the Trinamool Congress in ways that indirectly benefited the BJP. This political error was not merely strategic; it reflected ideological bankruptcy. When there is confusion over identifying the principal enemy, politics is inevitably led down the wrong path. One particularly striking development has been the response of the parliamentary Left, especially the CPI(M), in the aftermath of the election. Rather than exposing what it describes as state-sponsored vote rigging and fascism, it has continued to focus its attacks solely on the Trinamool Congress. By its conduct, it too has become a significant partner in this fascist victory. A large section of its support base consists of upper- and middle-class Hindu bhadralok, many of whom have celebrated the BJP's victory in a manner that echoes the party itself. They also promoted the same narrative as the BJP, arguing that a proper Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was necessary because Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee wins elections with the votes of ghuspetiyas (infiltrators), among other claims. The extent of the anti-Muslim prejudice within these circles became starkly evident in the BJP's capture of West Bengal in this election. Their leadership played the role of a skilled strategist in weakening Muslim unity, thereby assisting the BJP while simultaneously directing their own Hindu votes toward the party.