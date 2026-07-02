BD reaffirms unwavering support for Palestinian people's rights

Bangladesh today reaffirmed its continued support for the people of Palestine, reiterating its steadfast commitment to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine.

The assurance came when Ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh Yousef S. Y. Ramadan paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir at the Prime Minister's Office this morning, said a press release here.

During the meeting, the two sides held warm and fruitful discussions on the historic and brotherly relations between Bangladesh and Palestine, bilateral cooperation, and issues of mutual interest.

Kobir reaffirmed Bangladesh's continued support for the people of Palestine and reiterated the country's position in favour of establishing a just and lasting peace in the international arena.

Ambassador Yousef S. Y. Ramadan expressed his sincere gratitude to the government and people of Bangladesh for their longstanding and unwavering support for Palestine.

