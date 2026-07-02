Nazrul's pen was sharp weapon against colonial rule, oppression: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam’s pen was a sharp weapon against colonial rule, oppression, exploitation, inequality, discrimination, superstition and every form of injustice and ugliness. “Nazrul was a rare genius whose influence has been immense throughout every stage of the nation's life,” he said while virtually inaugurating the year-long "Nazrul Year 2026–2027" programme at a meeting organized by the Cabinet Division at the Bangladesh Secretariat this morning. The prime minister said Poet Nazrul Islam is one of those extraordinary individuals whose impact on our socio-economic, political, literary, cultural, moral and intellectual life is profound. From our adolescence to adulthood, Nazrul's influence remains immeasurable. The government has declared the period from May 25, 2026, to May 25, 2027, as "Nazrul Year." It was also announced at the programme that the feasibility of declaring Trishal in Mymensingh—closely associated with the poet's life and memories—as "Nazrul City" is being examined.

Describing Kazi Nazrul Islam with various honorifics, the prime minister said the Rebel Poet, the Poet of Love, the Poet of Youth, and the Poet of Bangladesh's heritage—Kazi Nazrul Islam is an unforgettable name in the national literary and cultural history. His emergence in the destiny of a subjugated, oppressed and defeated nation was like a guiding beacon, the prime minister said. "Whether revolutionary and patriotic songs, Islamic culture and values, devotional ‘Bhajans’ and ‘Kirtans’, ‘Shyama Sangeet’, love, nature, human values, the joys of childhood or the passion of youth—Nazrul gave us the purest expression in every sphere," he added. Highlighting Nazrul as one of the foremost inspirations in cultivating love for the motherland, he said our lives, hopes, aspirations, dreams, struggles, literature, culture, history and heritage have found majestic expression in his writings. “His creativity embraces people of all ages and all generations. He continues to inspire us to stand against injustice and oppression. His relevance will never diminish," the premier added. The prime minister said that Nazrul's poetry and songs served as a powerful source of inspiration during Bangladesh's Liberation War and have remained the language of protest and resistance in every democratic movement.

"He is an inseparable part of our daily lives. Nazrul is not merely a figure of history; he remains equally relevant for today's generation and for generations to come. It is with this conviction that 'Nazrul Year' has been launched to strengthen the connection between the National Poet's life and works and the people, especially the younger generation," he said. Greeting all involved in celebrating "Nazrul Year," he said, "I extend my congratulations to the government officials, Nazrul scholars and Nazrul music artists who have joined today's inaugural programme." The prime minister observed that greater emphasis should have been placed on Nazrul scholars and admirers in the celebration of Nazrul Year. Mentioning the unrestricted flow of information technology and the positive and negative impacts of artificial intelligence on the younger generation, he said that Nazrul's morally uplifting poems, such as "Ami Hobo Shokal Belar Pakhi" (I Shall Be the Bird of the Morning) and "Thakbo Nako Boddho Ghore" (I Will Not Remain Confined Indoors), are especially relevant in guiding young people in today's complex world. "He is an indispensable part of our lives. Nazrul is not only a figure of the past but also a lasting source of inspiration for future generations," he said. The prime minister further remarked, "As a political worker, I believe National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam represents the very soul of Bangladesh. Throughout his life, he sang the song of equality, where there is no distinction among Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims or Christians.”