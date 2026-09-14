EC Plans to Begin Union Parishad Elections in Mid-November

Bangladesh’s Election Commission plans to begin Union Parishad elections in mid-November, with the local government polls to be conducted in phases, Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud said on Monday.
Masud disclosed the plan to journalists at the Election Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka.
“Local government elections will begin across the country from the middle of next November. Union Parishad elections will be held in phases,” Masud said.
Responding to a question about the legal framework for the elections, Masud said the polls would be conducted under the existing law unless there was any change in the legislation.
“If there is no change in the law by then, we will complete the local elections under the existing law,” he said.
The Election Commission began meetings on the Union Parishad elections on Sunday, with discussions continuing on Monday. Masud spoke to journalists during a break in the meeting.
Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed is expected to brief reporters after the meeting.
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