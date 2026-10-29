Bangladesh Presses India to Renew Ganges Water-Sharing Treaty

Bangladesh is urging India to begin negotiations on a new Ganges water-sharing agreement before the existing 30-year treaty expires on 12 December this year, warning that a failure to reach a deal could intensify dry-season water shortages and threaten agriculture, fisheries, the environment and the livelihoods of millions.

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, an adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and head of the technical committee on water sharing, said any new treaty must be based on “mutual benefit and respect”. Dhaka has said India has yet to respond to Bangladesh’s request to renew the agreement.

The 1996 Ganges water-sharing treaty governs dry-season water distribution between the two countries at India’s Farakka Barrage. India commissioned the 2.2-kilometre barrage in 1975, about 20 kilometres upstream from the Bangladesh border, and disputes over Ganges water distribution have continued since then. Malik Fida A Khan, a former member of the Bangladesh-India Joint Rivers Commission, alleged that India had built excessive dams upstream on the Ganges. Malik Fida A Khan said a new agreement must consider climate-change impacts and give importance to water flows and demand across the entire river basin.

Long-running water dispute India and Bangladesh have disputed the sharing of water from 54 common rivers for decades, with the Ganges among the most significant. Bangladesh alleged after the Farakka Barrage began operating in 1975 that India was diverting most of the Ganges water elsewhere. A water-sharing agreement was reached in 1977 after United Nations intervention, but the arrangement lost effectiveness a decade later. Sheikh Rokon of Dhaka-based environmental organisation Riverine People said the Ganges water-flow crisis had become severe during periods without an agreement. “At least three rivers nearly dried up at the time,” Sheikh Rokon said. The rivers included the Gorai, which supplies freshwater to the Sundarbans and plays an important role in limiting saline-water intrusion caused by rising sea levels.

Sheikh Rokon warned that the situation could be worse than in the past if the treaty is not renewed, as demand for freshwater has increased significantly in both India and Bangladesh. Strained Dhaka-New Delhi relations Negotiations on renewing the Ganges treaty are taking place amid strained relations between India and Bangladesh. Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India after the 2024 mass uprising and remains there, in a country that had long been an ally. Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity, has pledged to return from India to Bangladesh in December. The Ganges water-sharing treaty signed by Sheikh Hasina is also due to expire in the same month. Reports have said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may visit India before the treaty expires, though no official announcement has been made. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said river-related discussions fall under the Joint Rivers Commission. The commission’s most recent technical meeting was held in May, while the last officially confirmed ministerial-level meeting took place in 2022.

No ministerial-level meeting of the commission was held for 12 years before that. A proposed agreement on sharing water from the common Teesta River has remained stalled since 2011. Growing risks to agriculture and livelihoods Reduced Ganges flows have already affected agriculture and fisheries in northern Bangladesh. Vikash Soren, a 72-year-old cleric from the Barind region, recalled a time when large boats travelled on the Ganges throughout the year. Vikash Soren said water flow in the river is now barely visible for around three months annually. “Two farmers died by suicide after paddy and wheat crops were destroyed because water levels fell last season,” Vikash Soren said. Lower river flows have also reduced fish availability. Abu Bakar Siddique, a 55-year-old farmer, said he once caught a range of fish species in the river but now farms fish in ponds to earn a living.