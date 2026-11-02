PM for comprehensive preparations to address earthquake risks

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised adopting a coordinated action plan to ensure public safety in Dhaka and other earthquake-prone areas across the country.

He gave the directives at a meeting on earthquake preparedness and response held at the Prime Minister's Office at Bangladesh Secretariat here this afternoon, said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today directed the authorities concerned to strengthen preparations, identify vulnerable buildings and enhance emergency rescue capability to deal with potential earthquake risks.

He also stressed identifying vulnerable and old buildings, ensuring compliance with the National Building Code in construction and enhancing the capacity to conduct swift rescue operations during emergencies.

Tarique Rahman said effective coordination among the relevant ministries, local government institutions, Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK), Fire Service and other emergency service agencies is crucial to reducing casualties and damage during natural disasters like earthquakes.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the safety of important establishments, including hospitals and educational institutions, adequate rescue equipment, training for rescue workers and raising public awareness about earthquakes.

Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Mir Shahe Alam, RAJUK Chairman Engr. Md. Reazul Islam and senior officials of the concerned ministries and agencies attended the meeting.

