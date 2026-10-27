Takaichi praises PM Tarique Rahman’s commitment to democratic values

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi today praised Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's leadership, describing Bangladesh as a friend sharing the values of democracy and the rule of law, and pledged strong support for his government's nation-building efforts. “As a friend who shares values such as 'democracy' and the 'rule of law,' I was truly delighted to personally congratulate Prime Minister Rahman on his inauguration,” she wrote in a post on her official X account following the bilateral summit talks with her Bangladeshi counterpart in Tokyo on the second day of Rahman's four-day official visit to Japan from October 26 to 29.

Takaichi said Japan would strongly support the nation-building initiatives of the Bangladesh government formed following democratic general elections. “Japan will strongly support the nation-building efforts of the Rahman administration, which was formed following 'democratic general elections,” she said. The meeting underscored Japan's recognition of Bangladesh's democratic transition and its willingness to deepen cooperation with the new government. Takaichi said Bangladesh remained an important partner for Japan in realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), highlighting the country's strategic geographical position connecting South and Southeast Asia. She said the two leaders had reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B) initiative, a cornerstone of bilateral economic cooperation. The initiative would be elevated into a new strategic cooperation framework titled “Sharing Prosperity BIG-B” under the leadership of the two prime ministers.



The Japanese premier also highlighted Bangladesh's economic potential, describing the country as a large and youthful market of 170 million people with growing importance for Japan's economy. “Bangladesh, which connects Southeast Asia and South Asia, holds immense importance for Japan's economy,” she said. Referring to their discussions, Takaichi said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had recalled Japan's longstanding friendship with Bangladesh and its early recognition of the country's independence. Rahman also expressed appreciation for Japan's contributions to Bangladesh's development across various sectors and described Japan as a special partner for the Bangladeshi people. According to Takaichi, the Bangladesh premier particularly acknowledged Japan's history as a peace-loving nation and its enduring support for Bangladesh since independence. The Japanese prime minister said the two countries would work closely through government and private-sector initiatives to further strengthen their strategic partnership. She referred to the joint statement issued following the summit, saying it would guide the future direction of bilateral cooperation. “Under our two countries' 'strategic partnership'—and in light of the 'Joint Statement by the Leaders' announced today—we will work together through government and private-sector initiatives between our nations,” she wrote. Takaichi reaffirmed her commitment to working closely with Prime Minister Rahman to promote peace, stability and shared prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.