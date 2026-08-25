Signal No. 3 at Four Seaports, Low Pressure Triggers Storm and Rain Warning

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and the influence of the monsoon may bring storms and rain to Bangladesh’s coastal areas and nine regions on Tuesday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said, as four seaports were told to keep hoisting Local Warning Signal No. 3.
The Meteorological Department said the low-pressure area over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas moved northwestward and is now located over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining northern Odisha and the northwestern Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, squally weather may affect the seaports, the northern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been advised to continue displaying Local Warning Signal No. 3.
Fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal have also been asked to remain close to the coast and move cautiously until further notice.
In its storm warning centre forecast issued on Tuesday morning, the Meteorological Department said temporary gusty or squally winds from the south or southeast at speeds of 45 to 60 km/h, accompanied by rain or thundershowers, may sweep over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet. River ports in these areas have been advised to display Warning Signal No. 1.
Separately, in its five-day forecast issued at 6pm on Monday, 24 August, the department said many places in Rangpur, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and a few places in Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions, may experience temporary gusty winds with light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Tuesday.
The forecast also said moderately heavy rainfall may occur at places across the country. Day temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged nationwide, while night temperatures may fall slightly.
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