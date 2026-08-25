Signal No. 3 at Four Seaports, Low Pressure Triggers Storm and Rain Warning

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and the influence of the monsoon may bring storms and rain to Bangladesh’s coastal areas and nine regions on Tuesday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said, as four seaports were told to keep hoisting Local Warning Signal No. 3.

The Meteorological Department said the low-pressure area over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas moved northwestward and is now located over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining northern Odisha and the northwestern Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, squally weather may affect the seaports, the northern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh. Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports have been advised to continue displaying Local Warning Signal No. 3. Fishing boats and trawlers in the northern Bay of Bengal have also been asked to remain close to the coast and move cautiously until further notice.