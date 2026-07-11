Humanitarian approach, proper treatment can restore people's confidence in healthcare: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said that it is possible to fully restore the people's confidence and trust in the country's healthcare system through the sincere and humanitarian approach of doctors and healthcare workers towards patients, and by providing proper treatment.

"To strengthen the healthcare sector, punctuality, a sense of responsibility, and above all, compassionate behaviour towards patients by doctors are extremely important," he said.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing as the chief guest a views exchange meeting titled 'DMCians' Thoughts on the Modernisation of Bangladesh's Healthcare System', organised at the Dhaka Medical College (DMC) auditorium on the occasion of the 81st founding anniversary of the college.

The Prime Minister's spouse, Dr Zubaida Rahman, addressed the programme as the special guest.

Tarique Rahman said, "Many people from this country are going abroad for medical treatment. As a result, five billion US dollars leave the country every year for treatment expenses.”

"Why can't we provide that treatment in our own country? Why can't we earn the trust of our people? This cannot be achieved through the enforcement of law. Only doctors can fully restore the people's confidence and trust through their humanitarian approach and proper treatment. Therefore, I urge doctors to be more humane in earning the trust of patients," he added.

Mentioning that the government has started the process of recruiting one lakh health workers so that people can receive healthcare advice at the earliest stage, the Prime Minister said, "Eighty percent of them will be female healthcarers who will deliver family-based preventive and primary healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people."

He said, "A healthy nation is not built by hospitals alone. Rather, physical well-being depends largely on family awareness, a clean neighbourhood and environment, health advice, safe food, regular exercise, and responsible citizenship."

Referring to the principle that "Prevention is better than cure," the premier said the government wants to reach healthcare and medical services to the doorsteps of all people.

If people receive timely health advice on nutrition, vaccination, maternal health, monitoring children's normal growth, diabetes, blood pressure, kidney disease, heart disease or cancer, he said, treatment of diseases becomes much easier at an early stage.

"Therefore, by following such advice, undergoing regular check-ups, and making lifestyle changes, many diseases can be cured or controlled at the initial stage," Tarique Rahman added.

Noting that after the education sector, the government has allocated the highest budget in the country's history to the health sector this year, he said in the current national budget, Taka 69,409 crore has been allocated to this sector.

This allocation amounts to 1.02 percent of GDP, the premier said, adding, there is a plan to gradually increase health sector allocations to 5 percent of GDP over the next five years.

In addition to increasing the budget, he said, the government has reduced the cost of various medical equipment and certain medical treatments.

"VAT and taxes have been reduced on dialysis filters, heart stents, heart valves, pacemakers, oxygenators, peripheral vascular stents, radiofrequency ablation fibres, eye lenses, and certain raw materials used in cancer treatment. In some cases, taxes have been completely withdrawn," the Prime Minister added.

Mentioning that the government has decided to upgrade every hospital in the country to 101 beds in phases, he said, "Out of the country's 500 upazilas, only five currently have 100-bed hospitals. This is inadequate compared to the population of the upazilas, which is forcing patients to travel to cities for treatment."

"Therefore, the government has decided to gradually upgrade every existing 31- to 51-bed hospital in all upazilas to 101 beds. At the same time, steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply by installing solar power systems on the rooftops of all hospitals," the premier added.

The Prime Minister said the present government has attached special importance to child healthcare too.

He said, "The government has already taken initiatives to quickly operationalise five children's hospitals, including two newly built 200-bed children's hospitals in Barishal and Rajshahi.

"As a result, specialised paediatric healthcare will no longer remain concentrated in the capital but will become accessible in different regions of the country," the premier continued.

Mentioning that scientific disposal of medical waste is closely linked to the healthcare system, Tarique Rahman said, "Let us all work together to ensure the scientific management of medical waste and keep our hospitals clean."

About security of medical staff, the Prime Minister said, "The government is strengthening security arrangements at every upazila health complex to ensure the safety of hospitals as well as doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers. As part of this initiative, it has already decided to deploy ten Ansar personnel at each hospital."

About recruitment of new physicians, he said, "The process of recruiting another 5,000 MBBS doctors has already begun to ensure medical services for patients. At the same time, necessary measures are being taken to quickly fill the existing vacancies for doctors, nurses, medical technologists, pharmacists, midwives and other health professionals."

Stating that doctors are the true friends of people in times of distress, the Prime Minister said, "Doctors become the closest companions of people suffering from illness and pain. The advice and compassionate behaviour of a doctor can be as effective as medicine for a patient. Therefore, along with professional excellence, it is essential for a doctor to become a humane person."

At the beginning of his speech, Tarique Rahman described Dhaka Medical College as a "living history" and a "witness to time" before the nation.

He said, "Not only in the field of medicine, but also in the Language Movement of 1952, the Great Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971, the anti-autocracy movement of 1990, and the mass uprising of the heroic students and people in 2024 to protect the independence of the country and its people, this institution has played an important role in every case."

This campus has not only produced some of the finest doctors at home and abroad; it has also produced teachers, researchers, social leaders, freedom fighters and noble individuals who did not hesitate to sacrifice their own lives and interests to save the lives of others, the Prime Minister said.

Concluding his speech, Tarique Rahman extended his heartfelt greetings to all former and current students, teachers, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and everyone associated with the institution on the occasion of the 81st founding anniversary of the historic Dhaka Medical College.

Earlier at 10:00 am, the Prime Minister formally inaugurated the DMC Day programme by releasing balloons and pigeons, symbols of peace, at the Shaheed Milon Chattar on the Dhaka Medical College campus.

Later, he took part in an open discussion and attentively listened to the various problems raised by the students.

During the discussion, teachers, doctors and students expressed a common expectation that effective initiatives would be taken to preserve the institution's proud heritage and transform Dhaka Medical College into a world-class centre for research, education and medical treatment.

DMC Vice-Principal Prof. Dr. Musarrat Sultana presided over the event while Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, State Minister Dr MA Muhit, Prime Minister's Special Assistant for Health Affairs Dr SM Ziauddin Hyder, Prime Minister's Adviser Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry Md Quamruzzaman Chowdhury, BNP Health Affairs Secretary Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB) President Prof. Dr. Harun Al Rashid, Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) Director General Prof. Dr. Nazmul Hosain and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Prof. Dr. Pravath Chandra Biswas were present.

