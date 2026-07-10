Govt urges media to follow court directives on broadcasting Hasina’s statements

The government today requested all print, electronic and online news media, as well as social media platforms, to comply with the court directives regarding the broadcast or publication of statements by deposed and fugitive Sheikh Hasina.
Addressing all print, electronic and online news media, as well as social media platforms across the country, the PID statement said that on December 5 in 2024, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) imposed a ban on broadcasting statements by deposed and fugitive Sheikh Hasina.
According to the existing laws of Bangladesh, there are legal restrictions on broadcasting through the media any statements, interviews, or audio-video speeches of a fugitive convict sentenced by a court.
In this context, in the interest of maintaining law and order in the country and in compliance with the court's directive, all media outlets, including television, radio, newspapers, news portals and social media, have been specially requested not to broadcast or publish, either live or in recorded form, any speech, statement or remarks of fugitive Sheikh Hasina, the PID handout reads.
The government expects that all media outlets, relevant stakeholders and citizens of the country will show due respect for the existing laws and the court's directive and extend their fullest cooperation in ensuring compliance, it further reads.
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