Damage but no casualties reported from Pacific super typhoon

Authorities in the Northern Marianas and Guam reported extensive damage including fallen trees and downed power lines Monday after a super typhoon with the force of a category-five hurricane hit the US Pacific territories. No casualties had been reported as of early evening, although with treacherous conditions throughout much of the day hindering clear-up operations, a full picture was yet to emerge. Worst hit was the small island of Rota, hit by the full force of Super Typhoon Bavi early Monday with winds of up to 180 miles (290 kilometers) per hour, knocking out power, water and communications for many of its 1,500 people. A spokeswoman for the Rota Municipal Operations Center, Lou Rosario, said that there had been reports of "major damages". "A lot of telephone and power lines down. I think this is a major, major storm," said Juan Pan Guerrero, president of the Rota Chamber of Commerce. "We've been out of power and communications for almost eight hours," he said.

The National Weather Service had warned before that a direct hit by Bavi would make most of Rota "uninhabitable for weeks, perhaps longer". The island of Tinian, northern parts of Guam and the southern tip of Saipan experienced winds equivalent to a category-one hurricane, NWS meteorologist Marcus Landon Aydlett said. On Guam, AFP saw downed trees, fallen streetlamps, debris strewn over roads and at least one car flipped over by the wind. Around 10 major roads were impassable due to flooding, fallen trees, downed utility lines, rockslides and other storm-related damage, Guam authorities said. "Stay off the road. Any additional vehicles on the road hinders emergency responders and delays the expedited clearing of the roads," the Joint Information Center said, warning that "hazardous conditions remain". Edwin Santa Theresa, a 56-year-old health worker on Tinian island said that residents had been "prepared" for the storm after being hit by Super Typhoon Sinlaku in April. "Our power was only restored to my house four days ago (after Sinlaku), but now it's out again. I just hope that after this typhoon passes, electricity will be restored quickly," he told AFP. Rowell Mariano, 61, in Saipan, the main island of the Northern Marianas, also said that the April storm was worse for him. "Sinlaku was stronger because the center of the storm passed directly over Saipan," Mariano said. "During Sinlaku, our house was flooded because of the strong winds and heavy rain, and our ceiling was damaged. Sinlaku was really traumatic for us."

Shaking windows Several hundred people were holed up at the Guam Plaza Hotel where windows shook violently during the night and well into Monday, with rain leaking into rooms and stairwells. Around 70 percent of guests people staying in the hotel - which in April spent $800,000 on a backup generator - were locals not tourists. "Our hotel is locally owned so we cater to our local customers and we are going to make sure they have a shelter here," general manager Sudipta Basu, 59, told AFP. Already on Sunday afternoon, the roads of Guam and the Northern Marianas were practically deserted except for police cars and surfers driving back from enjoying the huge waves. Almost all stores were closed, many of them with their windows boarded up. Pinky Cubacub, 55, said she bought $500 worth of plywood at a lumber store for her eatery on Guam. "I cannot afford to lose so many days. It hurts," she told AFP.