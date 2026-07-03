Pope Leo Urges U.S. to Uphold Founding Ideals, Praises Nation's Immigrant Legacy
Pope Leo on Friday praised the United States for its long tradition of welcoming immigrants, calling on Americans to remain faithful to the values enshrined in the Declaration of Independence as the country marks its 250th anniversary.
Speaking via live video from the Vatican to the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, where he was awarded the Center's Liberty Medal, the first American-born pope said the United States had become synonymous with freedom because of its openness to immigrants from around the world.
Leo expressed hope that the ideals of "unity, justice and peace" embraced by the nation's Founding Fathers would continue to guide the country during this milestone year.
"This historic anniversary presents us with the opportunity to reflect once again on the nation's founding principles in the hope that America will remain ever true to the dream that has earned it the title of land of the free and home of the brave," the pontiff said.
Pope Leo, who has previously described President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies as "inhuman," used the occasion to highlight the importance of preserving the country's longstanding tradition of offering hope and opportunity to newcomers.
His remarks marked the first major address to his home country since becoming pope and underscored his message that the United States should continue to uphold the values of freedom, justice and inclusion that have shaped its identity for generations.
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