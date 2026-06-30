US Supreme Court Rejects Trump Bid to End Birthright Citizenship

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship, preserving a constitutional principle that has been in place for more than a century. In a landmark ruling, the court struck down an executive order aimed at restricting automatic citizenship for children born on US soil, regardless of their parents’ immigration status. The decision reaffirmed the long-standing interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born in the United States.

The ruling marks a significant setback for Trump, who made curbing immigration a central part of his political agenda and had pledged to end what he described as “birth tourism.” His administration argued that children born to non-citizen parents should not automatically receive US citizenship, a position that faced legal challenges from the outset. Under the court’s decision, the existing understanding of birthright citizenship remains unchanged, ensuring that children born in the United States are recognized as citizens even if their parents are undocumented immigrants or hold no legal status. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion, which was joined by a coalition of conservative and liberal justices. However, three conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — dissented.