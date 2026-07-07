Two blasts near Damascus hotel

Two explosions took place in central Damascus on Tuesday near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron spent the night, a Syrian security source told AFP.
One of the bombs was placed in a dumpster and the other in a vehicle near the Four Seasons Hotel, the source said.
The French president had already left the hotel for the presidential palace, where he is meeting Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa, according to an AFP team on the scene.
Vast crowds gathered for the funeral procession of Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday, with authorities estimating millions were on the streets in numbers that could rival those of his predecessor's farewell nearly four decades ago. Authorities have yet to give an official1 days ago
Iran has begun a week-long series of funeral ceremonies for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose coffin was placed on public display at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Friday, marking the start of what authorities expect to be one of the largest state mourning events in the country's history. Kha4 days ago
At the entrance to the vast religious complex where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's body is set to lie in state from Saturday, dozens were hard at work under an intense heatwave to prepare for the slain supreme leader's grand funeral. Security was on high alert ahead of the start of the funerary activities4 days ago
Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific announced Thursday that it will resume flights to the Middle East, as the United States and Iran signal that efforts to end the war remain viable. Following the two sides' indirect discussions in Doha on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump, as well as me5 days ago