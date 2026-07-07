Ajker Patrika
বাংলা
Middle East

Two blasts near Damascus hotel

AFP
Two blasts near Damascus hotel
Photo: Collected

Two explosions took place in central Damascus on Tuesday near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron spent the night, a Syrian security source told AFP.

One of the bombs was placed in a dumpster and the other in a vehicle near the Four Seasons Hotel, the source said.

The French president had already left the hotel for the presidential palace, where he is meeting Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa, according to an AFP team on the scene.

Topics:

Middle EastSyriaexplosionFrancePresidentEmmanuel Macron
Google News Icon

Follow us on Google News for the latest updates

Most Read
Latest
1
2
3
4
5

Related