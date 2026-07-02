Cathay Pacific to resume Middle East flights

Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific announced Thursday that it will resume flights to the Middle East, as the United States and Iran signal that efforts to end the war remain viable.

Following the two sides' indirect discussions in Doha on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump, as well as mediators Qatar and Pakistan, offered signs that diplomacy was holding, despite exchanges of fire this week.

Cathay suspended flights to Dubai and Riyadh at the end of February after the war broke out.