Trump Directs Military to Prepare for New Iran Strikes Later This Month

The Pentagon has instructed US Central Command (CENTCOM) to complete preparations for a possible renewed major military operation against Iran, US officials said. No date for an attack was included in the directive, and President Donald Trump has not made a final decision, the officials said.

Citing US and Israeli sources, Axios reported that a major operation could begin before the US midterm elections in November and possibly before Israeli elections expected a week earlier. The sources said renewed hostilities could involve extensive bombing of Iran’s energy sector, infrastructure and nuclear facilities. A resumption of war within the next three to four weeks could affect the US midterm elections, particularly if oil prices rise after an attack and influence voters ahead of the polls.

“The job of the Defense Department is to develop military options and present them to the president,” an unnamed Pentagon official told Axios. A White House official said Trump retained all options and could act at any time. “The United States is now in a very strong position because of control of the Strait of Hormuz and the collapse of Iran’s economy,” the official said. “Iran has been severely weakened. Now, this will go one of two ways — the easy way or the hard way.” “President Trump holds all the cards and will do what is best for the United States,” the official added. The Atlantic reported on Wednesday that Trump was considering an attack on Iran before the midterm elections. Trump’s national security team met for several hours at Camp David on Friday to discuss a range of issues, including the war.

An Israeli official told Axios that part of the Camp David meeting focused on the possibility of resuming a major military operation against Iran. After the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the discussions involved planning for “long-term” foreign policy. No progress has been made in ongoing talks between the United States and Iran. Qatari mediators are still awaiting Iran’s response to a US counterproposal that seeks concessions over Iran’s nuclear programme. A second Israeli official said discussion of a possible renewed major operation had increased significantly. “It is not very likely to happen before the elections, but we are not ruling it out completely,” the official said. “The likelihood will rise significantly after the midterm elections.” Trump spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, in the second call between the two leaders within several days. The leaders had barely spoken for several weeks before the recent calls. A US official said Trump and Netanyahu discussed “remembering and honouring the victims of the October 7 killings”. Before the call, Netanyahu met his national security team to discuss Iran, the first Israeli official said. Netanyahu also spoke with Rubio on Monday.