India Reviewing Bangladesh’s Extradition Request for Sheikh Hasina, Says MEA

India is examining Bangladesh’s request to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under its legal and judicial processes, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the ministry’s regular weekly briefing in New Delhi on Friday. Responding to questions from journalists, Jaiswal said the request made by the Bangladesh government was being considered entirely in light of legal and judicial procedures.

A journalist at the briefing asked for India’s specific position on Hasina’s recent interview with Reuters and her announcement that she would return to the country. The journalist also asked whether any formal discussion or communication had taken place between Dhaka and New Delhi regarding her possible return. Reiterating India’s earlier position, Jaiswal said: “We have received an extradition request from Bangladesh. As we said earlier, this request is now being examined as part of our internal and judicial processes. In the case of any country, extradition is an extremely sensitive matter and is considered entirely in the light of legal and judicial frameworks. In this case as well, a decision will be taken after examining India’s prevailing laws and the obligations of bilateral agreements.” Jaiswal declined to comment on any specific timeline for returning Hasina or on what India’s final decision might be.