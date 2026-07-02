UK PM apologises for decades of forced adoptions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday formally apologised for the forced adoption of an estimated 185,000 babies born to unmarried mothers in England and Wales between 1949 and 1976, calling the scandal "a stain on our history".
"We are deeply and profoundly sorry to the mothers who were told they were unfit, who were prevented from caring for the children they desperately wanted ... and who have carried this loss for decades," Starmer told parliament.
Medics in Britain and France warned hospitals were struggling with the heat and a surge in emergency calls. Authorities have reported hundreds of people dead in Spain and others across Europe, including several children who died in hot cars. Some cooler air breezed over western parts, but central an6 days ago