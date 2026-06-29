Iran Says Qatar to Release $6 Billion in Frozen Assets Amid Fragile Regional Truce

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday announced that Qatar will release $6 billion of Iran’s frozen assets, describing the move as a significant achievement for the country as diplomatic efforts continue to ease tensions in the Middle East.

According to a statement published by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Pezeshkian said that half of the $12 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar would be returned to Tehran.

“Based on the plans made, $6 billion out of the total $12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out,” the Iranian president said.

Pezeshkian described the development as “a great victory for the Iranian people” and said it would strengthen confidence in the ongoing peace process.

However, Qatar has not officially confirmed the release of the funds. The announcement comes at a time when efforts to secure a broader regional settlement have been complicated by fresh military incidents.

Tensions escalated after the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker *Kiku* was reportedly struck by Iranian fire in the Persian Gulf on Saturday. The incident occurred just hours before the United States and Iran agreed to temporarily halt hostilities to allow technical discussions to move forward.

US President Donald Trump accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire and warned that Washington could resume military operations if attacks continued.

“If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Despite the warning, Iran reportedly launched further attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday. Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strikes, describing them as a dangerous escalation and evidence of a pattern of repeated aggression by Tehran.

Meanwhile, Trump said talks involving Iran are scheduled to take place in Qatar on Tuesday. However, senior Iranian negotiator Kazem Gharibabadi cast doubt on reports of technical negotiations in Doha, saying media reports on such meetings had not been confirmed, although consultations with Qatar were continuing regarding the implementation of commitments by all sides.

