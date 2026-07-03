India Closely Monitoring Bangladesh’s Planned Chinese Fighter Jet Purchase and Teesta Project

India has said it is closely monitoring Bangladesh’s reported plan to procure Chinese fighter jets and Beijing’s potential involvement in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management Project, stressing that it will take all necessary steps to safeguard its national security and strategic interests.
According to India's ANI news agency, the remarks were made on Friday by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the ministry’s weekly media briefing in New Delhi.
Responding to a question about reports that Bangladesh is considering the purchase of Chinese-made J-10 fighter aircraft, Jaiswal said India keeps a close watch on developments in neighbouring countries and will take appropriate measures whenever required to protect its security interests. He did not comment on any specific policy response but emphasized that New Delhi continuously assesses regional strategic developments.
Jaiswal also reiterated India's position on the proposed Teesta River project, which has attracted attention following reports of China's possible financial and technical support.
He said India's development cooperation with Bangladesh is based on mutually agreed bilateral roadmaps that are reviewed regularly by both governments. According to Jaiswal, New Delhi has already conveyed its views on the Teesta project to Dhaka and will take into account all regional developments before determining its broader approach to the issue.
The ANI report noted that the Teesta River and its water-sharing arrangement have remained among the most sensitive issues in India-Bangladesh relations for decades.
The latest comments come after Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman concluded a visit to China, where he announced that Beijing had assured full support and financial assistance for implementing the Teesta River Comprehensive Management Project.
India has previously maintained that discussions on water sharing involving the 54 rivers common to the two countries should continue within the established bilateral institutional framework.
Negotiations over a permanent Teesta water-sharing agreement have remained stalled for more than a decade, largely because of objections from the government of the Indian state of West Bengal. A proposed agreement in 2011, which sought to allocate 37.5 percent of the river's water to Bangladesh and 42.5 percent to India, was never signed after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposed the deal, citing concerns over irrigation and agriculture in her state.
Climate change and declining dry-season water availability have further intensified concerns over the river, making the issue an increasingly important component of bilateral relations and regional geopolitics.
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