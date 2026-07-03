India Closely Monitoring Bangladesh’s Planned Chinese Fighter Jet Purchase and Teesta Project

India has said it is closely monitoring Bangladesh’s reported plan to procure Chinese fighter jets and Beijing’s potential involvement in the Teesta River Comprehensive Management Project, stressing that it will take all necessary steps to safeguard its national security and strategic interests. According to India's ANI news agency, the remarks were made on Friday by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the ministry’s weekly media briefing in New Delhi. Responding to a question about reports that Bangladesh is considering the purchase of Chinese-made J-10 fighter aircraft, Jaiswal said India keeps a close watch on developments in neighbouring countries and will take appropriate measures whenever required to protect its security interests. He did not comment on any specific policy response but emphasized that New Delhi continuously assesses regional strategic developments.

Jaiswal also reiterated India's position on the proposed Teesta River project, which has attracted attention following reports of China's possible financial and technical support. He said India's development cooperation with Bangladesh is based on mutually agreed bilateral roadmaps that are reviewed regularly by both governments. According to Jaiswal, New Delhi has already conveyed its views on the Teesta project to Dhaka and will take into account all regional developments before determining its broader approach to the issue. The ANI report noted that the Teesta River and its water-sharing arrangement have remained among the most sensitive issues in India-Bangladesh relations for decades.