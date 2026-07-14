France and Spain prepare to duel at World Cup

France's exciting attack led by Kylian Mbappe take on a technically accomplished Spain team in the first semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday.

France have reached the past two World Cup finals, winning in 2018 in Russia and losing on penalties to Argentina four years ago in Qatar in an epic final despite a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe.

They are aiming to win the World Cup for a third time while Spain -- despite their rich footballing tradition -- have lifted the famous trophy just once, in South Africa in 2010.

Many observers believe this year's Spain squad have the quality to win the tournament and they have picked up speed since stumbling in a goalless draw against debutants Cape Verde -- but first they need to stop France's star-studded frontline, orchestrated by Mbappe.

The Real Madrid forward has scored eight goals to lead the Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi and will give Spain's defenders a different challenge in Arlington, Texas.

France's roster of forwards also includes Ballon D'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, the English-born forward whose pace and dribbling pull defences out of shape, allowing Mbappe the space to work his magic.

Behind them, France can call on Paris Saint-Germain pair Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, both capable of scoring.

Defeat to Messi's Argentina in the final in Doha four years ago was a bitter experience for France, and the desire for a rematch is strong -- if Messi can lead his team past England in their semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Adding to France's motivation, France coach Didier Deschamps is leaving after this tournament following 14 years in charge.

Already part of the elite club to have won the World Cup as a player and a coach, Deschamps would dearly love to collect a third title.

Deschamps, though, maintains that France -- beaten by Spain in their last two meetings -- will be the underdogs on Tuesday.

"Forget about the first game against Cape Verde," Deschamps said of Spain's campaign.

"Ever since then Spain have confirmed that they are the favourites.

Upper hand

In Lamine Yamal, who celebrated turning 19 on Monday by buying a chunky new necklace that he showed off to the media, Spain have the player who will likely succeed Messi and the far younger Mbappe as football's next superstar.

Yamal inspired Spain to glory at Euro 2024 but came into his first World Cup still recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Barcelona player looked out of form initially but has improved steadily and won the player-of-the-match award in the 2-1 quarter-final win against Belgium.

The teenager pointed out that Spain have the upper hand on France, having beaten them 2-1 in the semi-final of Euro 2024 and in a high-scoring Nations League semi-final in 2025 that finished 5-4.

Lamal raised eyebrows following Spain's 2-1 quarter-final defeat of Belgium last week after being quoted as saying that France rather than Spain ought to be "afraid" given those recent defeats against La Roja.

A relaxed-looking Yamal addressed those comments at a press conference on Monday.

"I was asked if I was afraid of France, and I said no," Yamal explained. "We are European champions. It's simply football," the teenager explained.

Yamal said he had marked his 19th birthday on Monday by buying a jewel-encrusted necklace. The real birthday present, though, would be a place in Sunday's World Cup final.

"I haven't received many gifts yet. The best gift would be a win on Tuesday and a trip to New York," he said.

Spain's run to the final has been built on a solid defence -- Belgium's goal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was the first they have conceded in the entire tournament.

Coach Luis de la Fuente has restored the possession-based style that was a trademark of earlier Spain teams, meaning France will have to win the ball from them before they can launch their attacks.

