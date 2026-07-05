Metrorail to operate up to Kamalapur April 2027

The extended part of the existing metro rail service up to Kamalappur will begin in April next year, officials said here today.
“The commercial operation in the extended line will commence in April next year but the test run on the added tracks will start in January,” Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project’s director retired brigadier general Md Abdul Wohab told BSS.
He said that the test run would be conducted throughout the entire route from Uttara North Station to Kamalapur, the country’s first metro rail route which officials call Line-6, during the nighttime after services during routine commuter hours.
The project officials said by June this year some 77 percent of the entire extension works like construction of 1.16 km viaduct, one station, rail tracks were completed, while architectural and “anti-exit works” of the station was currently underway.
As of June 2026, they said, all piles, pile caps, piers, station columns, precast, concourse roof, platform slabs, track slabs, parapet wall, steel roof structure of Kamalapur station were completed as well.
According to them electric dives like automated doors, signaling system and other equipment for Kamalapur station would be brought soon for installation while they expected track installation works to be completed by next two months.
It said works of entry-exit, internal wall tiles of the station, fixed window glass installation and painting at indoor/outdoor area were going on.
Besides, 100 precast segment casting has been completed out of 298 precast segments at Uttara Construction Yard.
The total length Line 6 from Uttara North to Kamalapur station is 21.26 kilometres.
The commercial operation of the metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel began in November 2023.
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