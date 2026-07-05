Govt bans PM's image on official banners, billboards

The government has banned the use of the Prime Minister's image, including 3D or any other form, on banners, festoons and billboards prepared for any government programme.

The directive was issued in a circular by the Cabinet Division's General Branch today.

The circular said priority should be given to presenting necessary and relevant information about the programme in a balanced manner while preparing banners, festoons and billboards.

It said the publicity materials should be designed to clearly reflect the objectives, message and subject matter of the programme.