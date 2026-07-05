Ajker Patrika
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National

Govt bans PM's image on official banners, billboards

BSS
Govt bans PM's image on official banners, billboards

The government has banned the use of the Prime Minister's image, including 3D or any other form, on banners, festoons and billboards prepared for any government programme.

The directive was issued in a circular by the Cabinet Division's General Branch today.

The circular said priority should be given to presenting necessary and relevant information about the programme in a balanced manner while preparing banners, festoons and billboards.

It said the publicity materials should be designed to clearly reflect the objectives, message and subject matter of the programme.

The directive will come into effect immediately, the circular added.

This morning, while traveling from his Gulshan residence to the Secretariat, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman observed that banners and festoons featuring his photograph had been displayed along the route in connection with a program organized by a ministry.

Upon arriving at his office at the Secretariat, the Prime Minister summoned the Cabinet Secretary and instructed him to issue the directive.

Topics:

BangladeshPrime MinisterTarique Rahmangovernment
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