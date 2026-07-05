PM mourns death of educationist Prof Abul Quasem Fazlul Huq

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of noted educationist and Bangla Academy President Professor Abul Quasem Fazlul Huq.
In a message of condolence, he said the country has lost an eminent educationist and writer at the death of Huq.
His death created a vacuum in the country’s arena of education which will never be filled easily, the Prime Minister added.
He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to bereaved family members.
Huq, a Bangla Academy Literary Award recipient of 1981 and former faculty of Dhaka University Bangla Department, passed away this afternoon in the capital at the age of 85.
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