Several Injured as Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir Clash at Dhaka College

Several people were reportedly injured after activists of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir were involved in a chase and counter-chase at Dhaka College around 12:30pm on Tuesday. Chhatra Dal leaders and activists of the Dhaka College unit later brought out a procession on campus at about 1:30pm.
Muhammad Mamun, finance secretary of the Dhaka College unit of Chhatra Shibir, claimed that a reception for families of those killed and a discussion meeting had been organised at Gallery-2 to mark the anniversary of the July mass uprising. Decoration work was under way at galleries 5 and 6 under the leadership of office secretary Abdul Malek ahead of the programme.
Muhammad Mamun alleged that at that time, 20 to 25 leaders and activists led by Parvez Mosharraf, a member of the convening committee of Dhaka College Chhatra Dal, attacked and beat several people, including Abdul Malek. Abdul Malek suffered a serious head injury and was later taken to Popular Hospital for treatment, he said.
On the other hand, Chhatra Dal activist Russell said outsider Shibir activists had gathered on campus in the morning over a Shibir programme. Russell alleged that they made provocative remarks towards Chhatra Dal activists and assaulted one activist.
According to Russell, after the news spread, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists gathered and brought out a procession on campus. Clashes began after Shibir leaders and activists launched an attack and chased them, he said.
After the clash, Shibir activists left the college. Chhatra Dal activists then took position at the main gate of Dhaka College and staged a protest.
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