Several Injured as Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir Clash at Dhaka College

Several people were reportedly injured after activists of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir were involved in a chase and counter-chase at Dhaka College around 12:30pm on Tuesday. Chhatra Dal leaders and activists of the Dhaka College unit later brought out a procession on campus at about 1:30pm.

Muhammad Mamun, finance secretary of the Dhaka College unit of Chhatra Shibir, claimed that a reception for families of those killed and a discussion meeting had been organised at Gallery-2 to mark the anniversary of the July mass uprising. Decoration work was under way at galleries 5 and 6 under the leadership of office secretary Abdul Malek ahead of the programme. Muhammad Mamun alleged that at that time, 20 to 25 leaders and activists led by Parvez Mosharraf, a member of the convening committee of Dhaka College Chhatra Dal, attacked and beat several people, including Abdul Malek. Abdul Malek suffered a serious head injury and was later taken to Popular Hospital for treatment, he said.