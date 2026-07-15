PM for collective efforts to make country greener

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said everyone must work together to make Bangladesh greener and urged children to plant at least one tree each every year. "We all should make an effort to make our country greener," he said.

The Prime Minister made the call while inaugurating a nationwide tree plantation programme at government primary schools at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre (BCFCC) in the capital this morning. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education organised the event. Marking the launch of the nationwide initiative in all government primary schools, the Prime Minister planted a ‘Neem’ sapling. Under the initiative, nearly 200,000 saplings are being planted simultaneously today on the premises of primary schools across the country.

Addressing the children present at the programme, Tarique Rahman said, “My little friends, you should try to plant one sapling each every year. It may be at your school or around your home. Wherever you think appropriate, plant a sapling.” He added: “You should research, using the internet and other sources, how much oxygen a tree produces and the various ways it benefits people. In that way, every year you will learn about a different tree." "When the trees planted at your school grow, they will provide you with shade. When you become tired, you will be able to take rest under the trees," the Prime Minister added.