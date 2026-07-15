Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said everyone must work together to make Bangladesh greener and urged children to plant at least one tree each every year.
"We all should make an effort to make our country greener," he said.
The Prime Minister made the call while inaugurating a nationwide tree plantation programme at government primary schools at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre (BCFCC) in the capital this morning.
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education organised the event.
Marking the launch of the nationwide initiative in all government primary schools, the Prime Minister planted a ‘Neem’ sapling.
Under the initiative, nearly 200,000 saplings are being planted simultaneously today on the premises of primary schools across the country.
Addressing the children present at the programme, Tarique Rahman said, “My little friends, you should try to plant one sapling each every year. It may be at your school or around your home. Wherever you think appropriate, plant a sapling.”
He added: “You should research, using the internet and other sources, how much oxygen a tree produces and the various ways it benefits people. In that way, every year you will learn about a different tree."
"When the trees planted at your school grow, they will provide you with shade. When you become tired, you will be able to take rest under the trees," the Prime Minister added.
PM for collective efforts to make country greener
He said, “Similarly, if you plant trees at home, when they grow, they will provide fresh air. You will be able to enjoy the breeze while sitting at home, and the environment will become much cooler.”
Describing the day as a significant one, the Prime Minister said, “Today is a memorable day. Together, we have planted a large number of trees on the soil of Bangladesh.”
After inaugurating the tree plantation programme at primary schools, Tarique Rahman inspected various projects prepared by primary school students on nature and the environment.
Education Minister Dr ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj, Prime Minister's Adviser on Education Mahdi Amin, Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman and senior government officials were present on the occasion.
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